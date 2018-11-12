Merkel pleads for world peace, cooperation

PARIS (AP) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel has made an impassioned plea for world peace and cooperation 100 years after Germany's defeat in World War I, saying "we must not simply stand by and watch" as more conflicts continue to unfold around the world.

Speaking at a peace forum in Paris on Sunday, Merkel denounced the "national vaingloriousness and military arrogance" that led to the "senseless bloodshed" of two world wars.

She warned against taking peace for granted, saying: "We have to work for it."

In a veiled dig at U.S. Donald Trump's America-first policies and skepticism toward multilateral cooperation, Merkel warned that "lack of communication and unwillingness to compromise" can have deadly consequences.

Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron launched a three-day peace forum aimed at encouraging multilateralism, using their countries' reconciliation as a global example.