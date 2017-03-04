Meridian men sentenced for killing endangered black bear

MERIDIAN, Miss. - Three men have pleaded guilty to violating the Endangered Species Act after killing a Louisiana Black Bear.



U.S. Attorney Gregory K. Davis and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Special Agent in Charge Luis Santiago said Friday that Travis Butler of Meridian was sentenced Feb. 28 to five years of probation, with five months of home confinement for violating the act and obstructing a federal investigation.



Authorities also sentenced David Wimberly, of Quitman, and Chester Williams of Toomsuba, for assisting in the killing that occurred in January 2014.



Wimberly and Williams each received one year of probation, a $1,000 fine and a one-year probation from hunting. Williams also was sentenced to four months of home confinement.



The Meridian Star reports the bear was removed from the endangered list in 2016.