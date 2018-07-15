87°
Mercedes falls three stories from parking garage, one injured
NEW ORLEANS - One man was injured Saturday when the vehicle he was driving fell three stories from a parking garage.
A report from the Times-Picayune says the silver Mercedes SUV crashed through the concrete barrier of a parking garage in the Central Business District and landed on its roof. Bystanders were able to flip it to an upright position.
The driver of the vehicle was transported from the scene with unknown injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
