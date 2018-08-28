Mental competency hearing set for La. man who said God told him to kill daughter

NEW ORLEANS - A man who killed his 18-month-old daughter last year is set to have a mental competency hearing.

Mark Hambrick called police on October 17, 2017, and told them he stabbed and suffocated his child. According to WWL-TV, New Orleans Police Chief Michael Harrison said Hambrick told police, "God made him do it."

The defense attorneys for Hambrick didn't enter a plea on his behalf but instead asked a judge to set a mental competency hearing for September 7. If he is found incompetent to stand trial, Hambrick may be sent to the state mental hospital for treatment, according to WWL-TV.