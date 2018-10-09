82°
Menendez 'deeply concerned' by Haley's departure
WASHINGTON (AP) - The top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations committee says Nikki Haley's resignation as United Nations ambassador is "yet another sign of the Trump administration's chaotic foreign policy."
New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez says in a statement he's "deeply concerned about the leadership vacuum" that will be created by Haley's departure.
President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced Haley will be leaving the administration at the end of the year. Trump says Haley told him six months ago she might want to take some time off.
Haley is a former South Carolina governor who is speculated to have aspirations for higher office. She said at the White House she's not running for president in 2020.
Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham tweets he expects Haley will continue to be a "key player" in their party.
