82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Menendez 'deeply concerned' by Haley's departure

1 hour 14 minutes 6 seconds ago Tuesday, October 09 2018 Oct 9, 2018 October 09, 2018 1:45 PM October 09, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - The top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations committee says Nikki Haley's resignation as United Nations ambassador is "yet another sign of the Trump administration's chaotic foreign policy."
  
New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez says in a statement he's "deeply concerned about the leadership vacuum" that will be created by Haley's departure.
  
President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced Haley will be leaving the administration at the end of the year. Trump says Haley told him six months ago she might want to take some time off.
  
Haley is a former South Carolina governor who is speculated to have aspirations for higher office. She said at the White House she's not running for president in 2020.
  
Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham tweets he expects Haley will continue to be a "key player" in their party.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days