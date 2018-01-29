Men sold boxes of rocks as working televisions in Slidell

SLIDELL- Police in a New Orleans suburb say two Mississippi men are accused of selling boxes of rocks and gutted flat-screen TVs as working televisions.

Slidell Police Detective Michael Seuzeneau said Monday that police answered a report about men trying to sell TVs at a gas station near Slidell's parade route, during Sunday's parade.

He says they arrested 47-year-old Clover Sims and 44-year-old Lloyd Bradley, both of Gulfport, on charges of theft by fraud.

Seuzeneau says the victim told investigators he paid $280 for four TVs.

Detectives asked to check serial numbers in case the TVs were stolen. Seuzeneau says they found gutted TVs, and rocks taped inside the boxes to make up the weight of missing parts.

It was not clear whether the men had attorneys who could comment.