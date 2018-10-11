80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Men's LSU basketball team to hold open practice prior to Saturday football game

2 hours 10 minutes 44 seconds ago Thursday, October 11 2018 Oct 11, 2018 October 11, 2018 12:00 PM October 11, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: LSU

BATON ROUGE - The LSU men's basketball team will be showing off their skills on the court prior to Saturday's LSU-Georgia football game.

The basketball players will have an open practice at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center from 12 p.m. until 12:55 p.m. According to the university, the event will be held as part of the Tiger Tailgate Party which is sponsored by People's Health and hosted by the Tiger Athletic Foundation.

Coach Will Wade will address the crowd as the team goes through various drills.

To get into the event, people must show an LSU graphic which is available here and here. The graphic can be on a mobile device or printed out.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase inside the center during the practice and Tiger Tailgate Party. Click here for more information.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days