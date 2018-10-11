Men's LSU basketball team to hold open practice prior to Saturday football game

Photo: LSU

BATON ROUGE - The LSU men's basketball team will be showing off their skills on the court prior to Saturday's LSU-Georgia football game.

The basketball players will have an open practice at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center from 12 p.m. until 12:55 p.m. According to the university, the event will be held as part of the Tiger Tailgate Party which is sponsored by People's Health and hosted by the Tiger Athletic Foundation.

Coach Will Wade will address the crowd as the team goes through various drills.

To get into the event, people must show an LSU graphic which is available here and here. The graphic can be on a mobile device or printed out.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase inside the center during the practice and Tiger Tailgate Party. Click here for more information.