Men in cat scalding case ordered to work in animal shelter

MOSS POINT - Two Mississippi men have been sentenced to jail and ordered to work in an animal shelter for taking part in the videotaped scalding of a cat.



Police say the cat died after being doused with boiling water in December. The video was posted online.



News organizations report 24-year-old Laderrick Rostchild was found guilty of aggravated animal abuse, and a Moss Point city judge sentenced him to six months in jail and a $2,500 fine.



His uncle, 43-year-old Larry Rostchild, pleaded guilty to simple abuse and was sentenced to 30 days in jail and a $1,000 fine.



The judge also ordered each man to work 200 hours at the Jackson County Animal Shelter.



A third person, 23-year-old Karmen Coleman, has pleaded not guilty to rendering criminal assistance.