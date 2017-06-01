Men found shot, killed in car along rural area highway

GRANGEVILLE – Two men were found dead, shot in the head and left for dead in a car in a quiet, rural community in St. Helena Parish Thursday.

Authorities said the bodies were found in a car on Highway 37, just east of LA 63, in Grangeville. The area is along the Amite River northwest of Montpelier.

According to the St. Helena Sheriff's Office, both men were shot and left in the back seat of the vehicle. The sheriff's office does suspect foul play in the case. The St. Helena Sheriff's Office, along with the Louisiana State Police crime lab, are investigating.

Anyone with information on the matter is urged to call the St. Helena Parish Detective Division.



