74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Men found shot, killed in car along rural area highway

1 hour 12 minutes 9 seconds ago June 01, 2017 Jun 1, 2017 Thursday, June 01 2017 June 01, 2017 6:15 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

GRANGEVILLE – Two men were found dead, shot in the head and left for dead in a car in a quiet, rural community in St. Helena Parish Thursday.

Authorities said the bodies were found in a car on Highway 37, just east of LA 63, in Grangeville. The area is along the Amite River northwest of Montpelier.

According to the St. Helena Sheriff's Office, both men were shot and left in the back seat of the vehicle. The sheriff's office does suspect foul play in the case. The St. Helena Sheriff's Office, along with the Louisiana State Police crime lab, are investigating. 

Anyone with information on the matter is urged to call the St. Helena Parish Detective Division. 

**************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days