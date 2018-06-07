Men cited for killing, dumping black bear out of season

ST. MARY PARISH - Authorities have cited two men for allegedly killing a Louisiana Black Bear in St. Mary Parish.

According to a release Cody J. Charpentier and Bailey Rogers, were cited for taking and/or possessing a black bear during a closed season and intentional concealment of wildlife.

Authorities received a tip that Charpentier had shot and killed a black bear on November 12. The two men then moved the bear from the kill site six miles to a field off Highway 83 near Glencoe. On April 30, authorities acquired a search warrant for Charpentier's home, GPS, and cell phone.

Agents were able to use the cell phone and GPS to track where Charpentier was on the night of November 12. GPS tracked his location from the kill site to the location of the black bear skeleton and claws were found in the field.

Authorities seized Charpentier's 7mm rifle in connection with the investigation.

Authorities say that taking or possessing a black bear during a closed season and intentional concealment of wildlife each brings a $900 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail. The men may also face up to $10,000 in civil restitution for the replacement value of the illegally-taken bear.