Men arrested in connection to theft of personal watercrafts

Photo: Chaz Rodrigue and Marvin Sevier

LAFOURCHE PARISH- Deputies have arrested two men in connection with an investigation into the theft of personal watercrafts.

Chaz Rodrigue, 29, and Marvin Sevier, 27, both of Raceland, face charges stemming from the investigation.

On May 18, deputies observed a truck traveling on U.S. Highway 90 in Raceland with a Yamaha WaveRunner watercraft on a trailer in tow. According to a release, the truck was reported stolen in Terrebonne Parish.

As deputies attempted to stop the truck the driver, later identified as Rodrigue, proceeded to LA Highway 308 and continued northbound until he was confronted with a bridge closure. At that point, Rodrigue turned into a cane field and fled on foot.

He was apprehended a short time after and found to have methamphetamine, marijuana, and a stolen loaded handgun in his possession. Authorities learned that the watercraft was one of a pair recently stolen out of St. James Parish.

Rodrigue was booked into the Lafourche Parish Detention Center. He was charged with three counts of illegal possession of stolen things, illegal possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, illegal carrying of a weapon in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, resisting an officer, possession of methamphetamine and marijuana, and traffic violations.

Later that evening, deputies located the other stolen jet ski near Sevier's residence. As authorities approached the residence, Sevier ran out the back door. He was quickly apprehended.

Sevier was found to have a handgun with an obliterated serial number in his possession, according to the release. He was booked with illegal possession of stolen things and possession of firearms with an obliterated mark. He was subsequently released Tuesday, after posting $20,000 bond.

Detectives are also investigating the theft of a trailer and two Yamaha WaveRunner watercrafts during the early morning hours of May 15, 2018. Authorities say the trailer and watercraft were found wrecked and abandoned just off LA 1 on May 16 near the Champagne-Harrelson Bridge in Mathews.