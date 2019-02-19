55°
Men arrested after missing girl found naked inside New Orleans apartment

3 hours 24 minutes 38 seconds ago Tuesday, February 19 2019 Feb 19, 2019 February 19, 2019 5:16 PM February 19, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Justin Noel, Steven Cooley

NEW ORLEANS - State police arrested two men Tuesday after a 16-year-old girl was found nude and incoherent inside a New Orleans apartment.

According to police, the girl had been reported missing and was tracked down by law enforcement after her family began receiving threatening text messages concerning her whereabouts.

Investigators found her naked inside the unspecified apartment. Police said she struggled to communicate with officers.

Police determined two men, identified as 42-year-old Justin Noel and 54-year-old Steven Cooley, were with the girl during the time she was missing and arrested in connection with her disappearance. Noel is a registered sex offender, previously arrested for rape. Cooley is on parole for manslaughter.

Both men were booked with contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. Officials said more charges and arrests are likely.

