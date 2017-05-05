Men accused of bribing missing teen for sex

Image (left to right): Randon Norwood, Darrel Lewis

BATON ROUGE – Two men were arrested after police say they bought a missing 16-year-old girl food and a hotel room in exchange for sex.



The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested 38-year-old Darrel Lewis and 28-year-old Randon Norwood for a felony count of carnal knowledge of a juvenile.



An officer responded to the Magnuson Hotel in the 9000 block of Gwenadelle on April 13 around 8 p.m. regarding a complaint of a teen prostituting at the location. According to arrest documents, Norwood was the security guard on duty at the hotel and denied knowing where the teen was. After a search of the hotel, Lewis, the maintenance man of the hotel, was asked if he knew where she was located to which he claimed he did not.



The officer found the teen's room from the front desk and found Lewis standing in front of the door to the room. Both men told the officer that the girl ran out of the room.



Lewis and Norwood were taken into the custody and the teen was apprehended near Airline Highway. After interviewing the teen, it was discovered that Norwood and Lewis went into her room and told her to run because police were looking for her. According to arrest documents, she told officers that Norwood and Lewis made a deal with her to have sex with each of them in exchange for getting her a hotel room and some food.



Arrest documents note that the teen was listed as a missing person out of Alabama.



Both Norwood and Lewis were arrested on the above charges.