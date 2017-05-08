Memorial service to honor fallen law enforcement officers

BATON ROUGE – A memorial service to honor law enforcement officers who were killed in the line of duty will be held this week, the Baton Rouge Police Department announced.

The service will be held on Tuesday, May 9 at 10 a.m. at Central Baptist Church located at 17017 Florida Boulevard.

The services are sponsored by the Fraternal Order of Police, Baton Rouge Lodge #1.

WBRZ will livestream the event online and on Facebook Live.