Memorial service held for slain boy scout ranger

EAST FELICIANA- Friends and family of a slain boy scout ranger held a memorial service Saturday.

Friends and family gathered at the Avondale Scout Reservation to pay their respects to the late camp ranger, Brad DeFranceschi, who was gunned down in a drive-by shooting earlier this week.

Police identified and arrested Ryan Sharpe for DeFranceschi's murder as well as two other men, but loved ones told WBRZ they'll need much more to wrap their heads around the events that transpired.

A friend of the late camp ranger, John Watts was in disbelief after his friend's death.

"I'm here at the visitation but I still don't believe it," Josh Watts told WBRZ.

Another friend and fellow scout ranger of DeFranceshi, Bob Warner, said he was the kind of guy you can depend on and served his community well.

"He was always ready to help. Whatever you needed done, Brad will get it done for you," Warner said.

The camp ranger's funeral will be held Sunday at the Avondale Scout Reservation, where the boy scouts will line highway 10 to honor his memory.