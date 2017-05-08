Memorial ride honors fallen Baton Rouge, Dallas officers

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office and other law enforcement offices participated in a memorial ride Sunday in honor of officers who were slain in multiple 2016 attacks.

The memorial ride, hosted by the Los Angeles Police Department, honored the lives of those killed in the Baton Rouge and Dallas attacks last year.

According to a post on EBRSO's Facebook page, members of the sheriff's office rode 50 miles from Krotz Spring to the B-Quik on Airline Highway around 2 p.m., the site where Brad Garafola, Matthew Gerald, and Montrell Jackson were shot and killed in July 2016.

There, LAPD laid a memorial wreath in honor of the fallen officers.