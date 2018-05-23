92°
Members of the La. National Guard sent to assist at US-Mexico border

Wednesday, May 23 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PINEVILLE - The state of Louisiana is sending some members of its National Guard to provide air support for the U.S. Border Patrol.

On Wednesday, the National Guard announced Governor John Bel Edwards had approved Texas' request for an aviation team to assist at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The LANG sent one LUH-72 Lakota with two pilots and one crew chief. The Lakota is equipped with a mission equipment package that includes an infrared camera for nighttime operations and camera recording capabilities.

The request for support has been approved for an initial 90-day deployment.

