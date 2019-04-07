81°
Members of 3 burned churches say fires won't stop worship

1 hour 50 minutes 45 seconds ago Sunday, April 07 2019 Apr 7, 2019 April 07, 2019 4:55 PM April 07, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

OPELOUSAS, La. (AP) - Members of three historically African American churches that burned in recent weeks in Louisiana say fires won't stop them from worshipping.
 
KATC-TV reports members of Mount Pleasant Baptist Church and Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church gathered for a joint service Sunday in Opelousas.
 
With congregants all in white, Mount Pleasant's pastor told them the church "is alive and well." The Rev. Gerald Toussaint says "the devil don't realize what he's done" by giving him a bigger platform to preach.
 
The first fire occurred March 26 at St. Mary Baptist Church in Port Barre, and the second happened April 2 at Greater Union Baptist Church in Opelousas. Thursday, Mount Pleasant caught fire.
 
The churches were vacant, and no one was injured.
 
Federal agents and the state Fire Marshal are investigating.

