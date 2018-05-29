91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Melissa McCarthy film promoter strikes back at Sesame Street

3 hours 23 minutes 53 seconds ago Tuesday, May 29 2018 May 29, 2018 May 29, 2018 1:34 PM May 29, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: South China Morning Post

NEW YORK (AP) - The promoter of a new Melissa McCarthy movie has told a judge that a lawsuit from the makers of "Sesame Street" could be devastating for the film's August release.

Lawyers for the company - STX Productions LLC - want the judge to disregard trademark-infringement claims by Sesame Workshop in a federal court lawsuit last week. They say no reasonable parent would confuse R-rated "The Happytime Murders" with the long-running puppet-driven educational children's program.

McCarthy's movie features the comedian as a human detective who teams with a puppet partner to investigate grisly puppet murders. After the lawsuit was filed, STX Productions responded to media questions with a statement from "Fred- Esq," which it said was a lawyer puppet.

The company dropped the humor for its Monday filing, signed by actual lawyers.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days