Mele Kalikimaka

A warming trend is expected through the holiday weekend.

The status quo is maintained for Friday although a little more sun can be expected. A warm front will then lift through the region and southerly winds will allow highs into the upper 60s. Overnight will be milder yet, with a low in the upper 50s. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will have high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s with partly sunny skies. The next cold front is projected for Monday with some showers and thunderstorms. The front will likely stall, not fully kicking through the area until late in the week--thus clouds and showers may linger. Don'?t look for a big cool down on the other side of that front either. In fact, no major cold snaps are foreseen for the remainder of the year.