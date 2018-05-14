75°
Melania Trump in hospital for procedure on kidney condition

Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House says Melania Trump is hospitalized after undergoing a procedure to treat a benign kidney condition.

The first lady's spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, said Monday that the procedure was successful and that there were no complications. Grisham says Mrs. Trump is at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center just outside Washington and will likely remain there for the rest of the week.

Last week, the first lady launched her "Be Best" initiative to help children be their best selves.

