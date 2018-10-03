Latest Weather Blog
Melania Trump has tea with Ghana's 1st lady, exchanges gifts
ACCRA, Ghana (AP) - U.S. first lady Melania Trump is meeting over tea with Ghana's first lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo.
Mrs. Trump arrived in the West African nation on Tuesday to open her first extended solo international tour. It's also her first visit to Africa. A spokeswoman for Mrs. Trump says the first ladies exchanged gifts: a White House tray in a signed leather case for Akufo-Addo and Kente cloth and artifacts for Mrs. Trump.
The first ladies are meeting privately at Ghana's presidential palace, Jubilee House. Mrs. Trump is on a five-day tour with planned stops in Malawi, Kenya, and Egypt. Earlier Tuesday she visited a baby clinic in Ghana to highlight her interest in child welfare. She toured wings of the hospital and distributed gifts of teddy bears wrapped in baby blankets.
