Megyn Kelly's future at NBC uncertain after show comes to an end

Megyn Kelly's future at NBC is uncertain after reports say her show is coming to an end.

CNN reports that her 9 a.m. show "Megyn Kelly Today" is ending. It is unclear if she will remain with the network.

NBC replaced her live show Thursday with a pre-taped episode.

"Given the circumstances, Megyn Kelly Today will be on tape the rest of the week," an NBC News spokeswoman said Thursday morning.

According to CNN, sources say it is unclear when the show will officially go off the air. Multiple news outlets are reporting that Kelly is leaving NBC altogether.

Talks about dropping Kelly's show allegedly pre-dated a controversial remark she made earlier this week about blackface being acceptable for Halloween customes.

"NBC News staffers were calling her show a 'disaster' well before this latest controversy," CNN reports.