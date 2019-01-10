Meghan moves into more visible roles in UK royal family

LONDON (AP) - Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is taking an increasingly visible role in the British royal family as she becomes the patron of four organizations including the prestigious National Theatre.

Kensington Palace said Thursday that Meghan will take over two roles as patron that have for decades been held by Queen Elizabeth II and is taking two other roles as well. The palace says the queen "has passed on" the role of patron of the National Theatre and the Association of Commonwealth Universities.

The Duchess of Sussex will become Patron of four organisations that reflect the causes and issues with which she has long been associated including the arts, access to education, support for women and animal welfare. pic.twitter.com/tU9QWDlPyH — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 10, 2019

In addition, Meghan will become patron of two additional charities: Smart Works, which helps vulnerable women find the skills needed to work, and Mayhew, a grassroots organization active in London and internationally.

Meghan and her husband Prince Harry are expecting their first child this spring.