Mega Millions winning ticket worth $4 million sold in Jefferson Parish

TERRYTOWN- Check your lottery tickets. A winning Mega Millions Ticket worth $4,000,000 was sold at a Louisiana food mart.

The ticket for Tuesday's drawing was sold at Brothers Food Mart on Carol Sue Ave. in Terrytown. The winning numbers are 02-07-20-55-70 and the Megaball is 01.

The next drawing will be Friday.