84°
Latest Weather Blog
Mega Millions winning ticket worth $4 million sold in Jefferson Parish
TERRYTOWN- Check your lottery tickets. A winning Mega Millions Ticket worth $4,000,000 was sold at a Louisiana food mart.
The ticket for Tuesday's drawing was sold at Brothers Food Mart on Carol Sue Ave. in Terrytown. The winning numbers are 02-07-20-55-70 and the Megaball is 01.
The next drawing will be Friday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Authorities: Pedestrian struck, killed on Plank Road
-
Legislatures to discuss Comite River exemption bill
-
Man accused of online impersonation enters not guilty plea
-
Louisiana's secretary of state resigning amid sexual harassment lawsuit
-
After series of WBRZ reports on payment demands, SU band director fired