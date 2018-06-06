Mega Millions winning ticket worth $10,000 sold in Slidell

SLIDELL- A winning lottery ticket worth $10,000 was sold in Slidell.

The winning Mega Millions ticket for Tuesday's drawing was bought at a Racetrac on Gause Boulevard. The winning numbers are 22-33-41-48-52 and the Mega Ball is 04.

The winning ticket correctly matched four numbers and the Mega Ball.