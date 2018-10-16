Mega Millions jackpot reaches $667M, largest in drawing's history

BATON ROUGE - If you haven't already gotten your lottery ticket, it's not too late.

The Mega Millions jackpot has reached $667 million, the largest in Mega Millions history. Between last Wednesday's and Friday's drawing, Mega Millions sales in the state totaled $1.25 million, according to the Louisiana Lottery.

The $667 million is up for grabs in Tuesday's drawing. People have until 9 p.m. to purchase tickets for the 10 p.m. drawing.

If someone wakes up Wednesday a multi-millionaire, they are encouraged to do a few things before cashing in the ticket.

Before claiming the prize, the lucky winner must first sign the back of the ticket to prove ownership. Lottery officials also recommend the winner contact an attorney or financial advisory to help with the process.

