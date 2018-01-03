Mega Millions jackpot jumps to $418 million

Photo: ABC News

Tuesday night's drawing for the $361 million Mega Millions jackpot failed to produce a winner, so the jackpot is even more lucrative now.

According to Mega Millions officials, the jackpot will reach an estimated $418 million.

ABC News reports that the drawing for the jackpot will take place Friday night.

Lottery players across the country could win big if they have the winning numbers for both the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots, the latter of which will be drawn Wednesday.

According to ABC News, the Powerball jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing is expected to be $440 million with a one-time cash payout of $278.3 million.

Ronald Wasserstein, executive director of the American Statistical Association, told ABC News the odds of a person winning the combined $858 million jackpot is 88 quadrillion to one.

Mega Millions officials say this is only the second time Powerball and Mega Millions have simultaneously had jackpots this high at the same time, larger than $300 million.