Mega Millions jackpot grows after no one wins Christmas drawing
BATON ROUGE - No one matched all six numbers for the Mega Millions drawing on Christmas.
The numbers drawn were 02-08-42-43-50 and the Mega Ball was 6. Reports say one person in Missouri won $1 million for matching the first five number, while another person in Connecticut won $3 million by matching five numbers along with the Megaplier of 3X.
The next drawing will be on Friday and the jackpot will be worth an estimated $348 million, USA Today reports.
That jackpot will be the 30th largest all-time lottery jackpot played in the U.S. and the 13th largest in Mega Millions history.
