Meeting set to discuss possible judge transfers in the 19th JDC

BATON ROUGE- An embattled Baton Rouge judge is looking to move from the criminal bench to civil.

Judge Trudy White isn't the only one who could get moved around. Today's meeting between the 15 judges of the 19th JDC will feature a discussion on whether White will indeed start hearing civil cases instead of her current criminal docket. The meeting comes after White has come under more scrutiny in recent years after a slew of issues.

Civil Court Judge Donald Johnston initiated the request-he wants to move from civil to criminal court. Judges will discuss switching Johnston with White after recurring problems with Albert Franklin, the man accused of running over and killing a Zachary Reserve Police Officer earlier this month.

Franklin, 33, was charged with first-degree murder and hit-and-run related to the death of reserve Zachary officer Christopher Lawton. Lawton was attempting to arrest Franklin related to accusations he beat his girlfriend with an AR-15 rifle when, authorities said, Franklin tried to drive away and fatally ran over Lawton with a U-Haul truck.

In addition to concerns over White's decisions related to bonds, she has apologized for a 2014 re-election campaign video that some interpreted as the judge pandering to criminals with a message she'd help them get off. The video, first reported by WBRZ in October 2014, showed White with Jomo Jenkins inside a courtroom wearing a prison orange outfit.