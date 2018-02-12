Meet Louisiana's longest-married couple

BENTON - They've been happily married for more than eight decades, and now they hold the honor of being the longest-married couple in the state.

Varrie and Lawrence Player have been married for 83 years. The pair met first met in 1925 and were married by the time they were ages 21 and 15 respectively.

The two are reportedly proud parents to nine children, grandparents to 35 and great-grandparents to another 21.

The two, now 104 and 99 years old respectively, are life-long residents of the family's property in Benton, Louisiana.