Meet Baton Rouge's longest-married couple

BATON ROUGE - George and Laura Harris have watched Baton Rouge grow up around them.

The two first met through a mutual friend at LSU. George says it was love at first sight. George still remembers the first thought that crossed his mind.

"I'm gonna marry her."

The two courted each other for two years, and they got married at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 77 years ago.

Soon after, they bought some land and built the house where they still live today for $5,100.

At 103 and 100 years old respectively, the couple has three children, as well as grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

And on this Valentine's Day, the two's love for one another is still strong. Wednesday they were officially honored as Baton Rouge's longest-married couple.

They'll make 78 years this April.