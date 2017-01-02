67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Medicare launches revamp for heart attacks, hip fractures

43 minutes 10 seconds ago January 02, 2017 Jan 2, 2017 Monday, January 02 2017 January 02, 2017 7:33 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON - Medicare wants to start changing how it pays for the treatment of life-threatening conditions.

The goal is to promote quality and contain costs by encouraging doctors, hospitals and rehab centers to coordinate care.

Ninety-eight metro areas will be involved in a cardiac care experiment, and 67 in a hip surgery test.

It's part of a big push under the Obama administration to reinvent Medicare, steering away from paying for services regardless of quality and cost.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days