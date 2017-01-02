Medicare launches revamp for heart attacks, hip fractures

WASHINGTON - Medicare wants to start changing how it pays for the treatment of life-threatening conditions.



The goal is to promote quality and contain costs by encouraging doctors, hospitals and rehab centers to coordinate care.



Ninety-eight metro areas will be involved in a cardiac care experiment, and 67 in a hip surgery test.



It's part of a big push under the Obama administration to reinvent Medicare, steering away from paying for services regardless of quality and cost.