'Medicare for All' means big shifts on immigration, abortion

WASHINGTON (AP) - "Medicare for All" legislation has two little-noticed provisions that could make it even more politically perilous for 2020 Democratic presidential candidates: It lifts curbs on government health insurance for people in the country illegally and it revokes longstanding restrictions on taxpayer-funded abortions.

Embracing the changes will give Democratic candidates a boost with the party's liberal base in a wide-open primary. But that could complicate things for an eventual nominee seeking voters in the middle. President Donald Trump has denounced Medicare for All as "socialism," and immigration and abortion are issues that energize Trump's political base.

The Medicare for All debate has centered on the bill's promise of quality care with no premiums or copays versus its potentially huge costs. Adding immigration and abortion takes it in a new direction.