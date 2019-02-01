53°
Medical specialist accused of delaying paperwork, taking money from patients

Source: WBRZ
BATON ROUGE - Authorities say a woman has been arrested following an investigation by the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit.

The investigation began on October 30, 2015. Denoise Wills was facing allegations that she was using her position to sell Medicaid recipient assignments to Medicaid provider agencies. At the time, Wills worked as a medical certification specialist and state employee.

According to the arrest report Wills is accused of moving patients if providers didn't approve the services she requested, delaying paperwork, and taking money from patients for personal use.

Wills was arrested and charged with malfeasance in office and fraudulent remuneration.

