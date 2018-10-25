Medical pot delayed in Louisiana as state must now do tests

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - One of two licensed marijuana growers in Louisiana says patients might have to wait two months later than hoped for medical pot products to be available at dispensaries across the state.

John Davis, GB Sciences Louisiana president, which was hired by Louisiana State University as a sanctioned grower, tells news outlets it's anticipated that products won't be available until January, with the state Department of Agriculture and Forestry having to take on product testing following an unsuccessful effort to find an independent lab to do it.

Department spokeswoman Veronica Mosgrove says regulators will test for pesticides, contaminants, and heavy metals and it'll take roughly six weeks to get results back to GB Sciences. She says the department will still receive proposals due Thursday to identify an in-state independent testing facility.