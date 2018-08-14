Medical marijuana wait: Regulatory hurdle for Louisiana crop

BATON ROUGE (AP) - Louisiana's first medical marijuana crop will take longer than expected to reach patients.

GB Sciences, the marijuana grower for the LSU AgCenter, had hoped to provide product to Louisiana's nine licensed medical marijuana pharmacies by September. But the company tells The News-Star the earliest harvest likely will be in November.

John Davis, GB Sciences president, says his company is waiting for the state agriculture department to sign off on the plans. The agency is regulating the medical marijuana industry.

Agriculture Commission Mike Strain says he isn't trying to stall the process. He says GB Sciences has to finish its operating procedures and its background checks with the state police.

Only the LSU and Southern University agricultural centers can grow medical marijuana. LSU's contractor is further along than Southern's chosen grower.