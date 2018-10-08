Medical marijuana clinic opening Monday in Louisiana

81°
Monday, October 08 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BOSSIER CITY, La. (AP) - A new medical marijuana health clinic is opening in northwest Louisiana.

News outlets reported the Total Health Clinic is set to open in Bossier City on Monday.

Dr. Chad Rossitter, an internal medicine doctor in Acadiana, said he became interested in marijuana prescriptions because of his work and his family. Rossiter said he has lost family members to the opioid crisis. He says many of those additions occur because people are in pain. Louisiana recognizes 14 conditions approved for treatment with medical marijuana.

Those approved for treatment include cancer, glaucoma, Parkinson's disease, seizures, and post-traumatic stress disorder. The medicine is sold as pills, dissolved in a liquid base, or as a spray. Total Health Clinic also operates in Lafayette and plans to open in Lake Charles.

