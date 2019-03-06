Meat market holdups reported at various locations in five months

BATON ROUGE – Robbers seem to like City Town Meat Market – having targeted two locations of the store multiple times over the last few months.

Most recently, a robber shoved a gun in the face of an employee around 1 o’clock Wednesday morning at the North Sherwood Forest location. Police said the robber was able to run away with money from the register.

The business, police said, has been targeted at least two other times in the last five months.

Police did not tie the robber in the holdup Wednesday to the other heists.

Security cameras captured chilling video of a man holding a gun and pointing it toward the person at the store Wednesday.

Another location of City Town Meat Market was robbed in December and WBRZ recently obtained another shivery recording of the surveillance video.

Mohammad Ali Shamma described the encounter as freaky, considering the early timing of the robbery.

"I've been owning corner stores for almost 25 years, and I've never had a robbery that early in the morning, especially at daylight."

The robbery at the N. Acadian location happened at 7:30 in the morning.

Police have not tied the December heist to the others, but Shamma said previously, petty thieves turn into career robbers.

"My main concern is just getting him off the street. Usually when robbers do this and it's easy they'll probably do it again, and you never know what can happen next time."

Anyone with information about any of the cases is asked to contact BRPD at (225) 389-3845.