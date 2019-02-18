McKinley students watch President from feed in classrooms

BATON ROUGE - Only 20 students at McKinley High School were lucky enough to watch the President live in the auditorium as he addressed nearly a thousand people in a town hall style setting.

The rest of the student body had to watch President Barack Obama through a feed in their classrooms as he spoke. Before the speech, many of them wanted to hear the President address the cost of higher education. That was one of their biggest issues. Most walked away feeling fulfilled after hearing the Commander in Chief speak.

The 11th grade students who watched the President take the stage screeched with excitement.

"He's thinking about our education and making a better future for everyone, not just adults but teenagers as well," Student Nautica Dalton said.

His speech lasted an hour, and the President addressed issues ranging from criminal justice to cancer.

"I loved the speech," Tonneashia Edwards said. "I loved you could tell he thought about younger people, mentioned the criminal justice system and how he would prevent young people from getting in the criminal justice system."

Jordan Stewart and some of her classmates were most concerned about how they'll pay for college.

"College is a lot of money," Stewart said. "I have siblings too."

"I really appreciated how he talked about college a lot," Victoria Clark said. "You get no where in life without college. That's what this class is about. It's all about working together doing stuff and being active. I really enjoyed his speech."

But, it wasn't all smiles for this group of students in 11th grade. The White House feed coming into the classroom, plagued with problems. Often times, the picture froze up and the audio was inaudible.

"It would annoy me because I couldn't understand what he was saying at times," Victoria Clark said.

With a historical visit in the books for this school, many were willing to overlook the glitches.

"There were a lot of people watching so it was kind of expected," Jordan Wilkerson said.

Although this group wishes they could have seen him in the gym, it's a visit they won't forget.

After giving the town hall speech, the President sat down in the school library and answered questions on Twitter.