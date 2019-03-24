McKinley loses AC, football field scorched

BATON ROUGE - Heat caused problems for students at McKinley High School Monday when an air conditioning motor went out. In a separate incident, grass caught fire inside the school's football stadium.



"That was quite interesting. Apparently something happened from the apartment complex behind the school," said McKinley High Principal Herman Brister. "Again, our students are safe. No one was back there, because all of our students were contained in one area of the building."



People who live in an apartment complex behind the school say they heard what sounded like a firecracker and then saw the grass near the football field on fire. Baton Rouge fire fighters responded and quickly knocked the brush fire out with a broom.



"You learn something new everyday. I didn't know you could put a fire out with a straw broom," said Brister. "He just brushed it and it was gone that quick. Never seen anything like that."



Before the fire, the school's air conditioning went out in the two main class buildings as temperatures climbed toward 100 degrees in the Baton Rouge area.



"Basically the motor went out on the main chiller and Airmark has responded well and are fixing it as we speak. We're expected to be back to normal on tomorrow," said Brister.



The students were moved to the gymnasium and auditorium that still had air conditioning.

The air conditioning issue was repaired and students are to report to campus as scheduled Tuesday.