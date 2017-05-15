80°
McKinley High students return to class after QB killed in shooting

May 15, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Michael Vinsanau

BATON ROUGE - With just two weeks remaining to the school year, students at McKinley High School return to one of the most difficult days of the year.

Bryant Lee, the Senior quarterback, was shot at a graduation party early Saturday morning. He later died at the hospital.

Lee, 18, was set to graduate Wednesday night, with a 3.5 G.P.A. He planned on attending Southern University in the fall, studying engineering.
Grief counselors will be on campus to speak with coping students. 

