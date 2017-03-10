McKinley High student arrested for having gun in car

BATON ROUGE – A McKinley High School student was arrested for bringing a loaded gun to campus, arrest documents say.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrested 17-year-old Tyrese James for use of a firearm and violating a firearm free zone.

On Mar. 10 around 9 a.m., a School Drug Task Officer conducted a drug and weapon search with the assistance of the East Baton Rouge School Board Security and the East Baton Rouge Constable K-9 Division

Several vehicles in the school parking lot were searched and the top portion of what appeared to be an automatic handgun was noticed underneath the front driver seat of a silver Lexus, according to arrest records. The school principal was informed and the car was identified as belonging to James. James was escorted to the vehicle and a search was conducted.

A black Smith & Wesson .40 caliber handgun was located. According to arrest records, the gun had one loaded bullet in the chamber and four bullets in the magazine.

James admitted that he drove the vehicle to school and he owned the gun.