McKinley High School vandalized overnight
BATON ROUGE- Profanity spray-painted on McKinley High School buildings has led to a school and law enforcement investigation.
Video shared on Instagram showed the spray-painting on at least two buildings.
Authorities say the vandalism happened Tuesday night and the school has increased security in response.
The school system said both disciplinary and criminal investigations have begun. A cleanup is also underway.
