McKinley High School vandalized overnight

1 hour 11 minutes 34 seconds ago Wednesday, May 09 2018 May 9, 2018 May 09, 2018 11:08 AM May 09, 2018 in Top Story
By: Raquel Derganz Baker

BATON ROUGE- Profanity spray-painted on McKinley High School buildings has led to a school and law enforcement investigation.

Video shared on Instagram showed the spray-painting on at least two buildings.

Authorities say the vandalism happened Tuesday night and the school has increased security in response.

The school system said both disciplinary and criminal investigations have begun. A cleanup is also underway.

