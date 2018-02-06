McKinley High School continues fight for more resources

BATON ROUGE - Tuesday night, students, teachers parents, faculty and staff of McKinley High will come together to discuss their desperate need for improvements.

On Friday, the school held rallies at both lunch periods. The school is trying to get some help to replace their run-down buildings. The school is so overcrowded that teachers have to share classrooms. Classes are also now being held in the library, making it hard for students to access the only computer lab.

Reports say that prefabricated buildings, that were brought in for a temporary fix, are still being used years later. Even worse, they are falling apart.

Tonight, there will be a town hall meeting where people hope to voice their concerns with the school board.

That meeting will be at McKinley High School at 6:30 p.m.