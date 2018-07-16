McKinley High officials to discuss LHSAA sanctions

BATON ROUGE - McKinley High School officials are set to meet with parents Monday night to address concerns about the recent LHSAA sanctions.

The sanctions came after an audit on the McKinley High School's Athletic Department was completed following numerous eligibility issues with the school's 2017-2018 softball team.

According to the LHSAA, the audit discovered that the athletic department was in disarray in relation to necessary paperwork. The report said, some of the documents were not complete, while others were missing altogether. That includes birth certificates and physicals.

There are several penalties for the violations, with the biggest coming in dollars. Fines of almost $42,000 were doled out covering basketball, soccer, powerlifting, football, wrestling, volleyball, and softball. Several other teams were fined for turning in paperwork after the deadline.

In addition to the fines, all McKinley coaches have been suspended for the year, and all teams will have a two-year post-season ban.

The school's new principal and interim athletic director will meet with parents and students Monday night at 7 p.m. at the school to provide more information on the report handed down by the LHSAA.