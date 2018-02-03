McKenna Kelley's comeback: How a torn Achilles can't tear her down

Baton Rouge, LA - "The day I was injured was tough, it did not feel good let me tell you that."

McKenna Kelley: a leader, an All-American and the Tigers floor anchor to-be in 2018 left with a torn Achilles tendon, but not letting that moment tear her down.

"Right there I had to decide and kind of flip the switch on what kind of perspective I was going to take with this injury. I could sit there and be sad or I could take it day-by-day, take my rehab seriously, get ready for next year and give this team what I can."

Although McKenna can't give them the 9.9 score night in and night out that she did as the SEC floor champion a year ago, she is giving her team everything she can from the sidelines with coaching, cheering and most importantly bringing her contagious energy.

"I think everyone knows I'm quite the peppy-person, I'm really emotional so for me to be able to pour all of my energy into that aspect I think it's been good for the team and I think it's really helped them and it's really helped me. I get to play an extremely big emotional role and that's something that near and dear to my heart."

"With a tremendous amount of maturity and a tremendous amount of acceptable she has embraced her new role as a student coach on the floor and she brings a lot to the team," says LSU head coach D-D Breaux. "Momentum is an important thing and she senses it and feels it and really stokes that fire.

"I think it's really important to stay present and stay in the moment and know that I am going to come back stronger just from athletes telling me so. I just know I'm really thankful for the support from my coaches and team because I would not be this positive without them."

A positive energy that's bringing out the best in McKenna and her team.