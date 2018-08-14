91°
McDonald's to modernize hundreds of La. locations

Tuesday, August 14 2018
By: WBRZ Staff

A famous fast food chain is planning on investing more than $100 million in Louisiana over the next year in an effort to modernize the states 206 locations.

WWL-TV reports that McDonald's and its franchise will invest $6 billion to update most of the locations across the country between 2018 and 2019. Reports say that more than $114 million of that money will go towards Louisiana restaurants.

The franchise said the restaurants will include newly modernized dining rooms, digital self-order kiosks, remodeled counters, digital menu boards, curbside pickup, and expanded McCafe display cases.

