McDonald's to introduce two new Big Mac sizes

McDonald's is set begin selling two new sizes of the Big Mac.

The Grand Mac will have two beef patties that will weigh in at a whopping one-third of a pound.

The fast food giant will also release the Mac Jr. alongside the Grand Mac. The sandwich will be a single-layer Big Mac, leaving out the traditional middle bun of the original.

“We listened to our customers who told us they wanted different ways to enjoy the one-of-a-kind Big Mac taste," McDonald's Chef Mike Haracz said. "The classic combination of ingredients remains timeless and customers around the world continue to enjoy its signature taste.”

McDonald's hasn't specified a date for the launch of the new items, only saying that the campaign will run for a limited time in early 2017.

The Big Mac originally went on sale in 1967 when Jim Delligatti, a franchise owner, invented them in Pennsylvania.