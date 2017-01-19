63°
McDonald's to introduce two new Big Mac sizes

January 19, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

McDonald's is set begin selling two new sizes of the Big Mac.

The Grand Mac will have two beef patties that will weigh in at a whopping one-third of a pound.

The fast food giant will also release the Mac Jr. alongside the Grand Mac. The sandwich will be a single-layer Big Mac, leaving out the traditional middle bun of the original.

“We listened to our customers who told us they wanted different ways to enjoy the one-of-a-kind Big Mac taste," McDonald's Chef Mike Haracz said. "The classic combination of ingredients remains timeless and customers around the world continue to enjoy its signature taste.”

McDonald's hasn't specified a date for the launch of the new items, only saying that the campaign will run for a limited time in early 2017.

The Big Mac originally went on sale in 1967 when Jim Delligatti, a franchise owner, invented them in Pennsylvania.

