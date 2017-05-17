81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

McDonald's expands delivery partnership with UberEats

1 hour 45 minutes 24 seconds ago May 17, 2017 May 17, 2017 Wednesday, May 17 2017 May 17, 2017 9:03 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW YORK - Is the convenience of having a Quarter Pounder and fries delivered to your home or office worth a $5 fee? McDonald's is hoping it will be.

The fast-food chain says it's expanding its partnership with UberEats to offer delivery in Chicago, Columbus, Los Angeles and Phoenix. The two had already teamed up to offer McDonald's delivery in Miami, Orlando and Tampa, Florida earlier this year.

In all, McDonald's says "McDelivery" is now available from more than 1,000 U.S. locations.

McDonald's is hoping delivery can help turn around its U.S. business, which has seen customer visits decline. Uber says its delivery fee varies depending on the city, but that it is generally a flat $4.99. There could also be a "busy area" fee of $1 to $2 where demand is high.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days